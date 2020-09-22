10-year-old girl among 3 people injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 10-year-old girl was among three people injured Monday evening in a shooting in East Garfield Park.

Police said a 10-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 31-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were also injured in the shooting.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in fair condition.

The incident is currently under investigation.