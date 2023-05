CHICAGO — Ten people, including three kids, were taken to local hospitals Saturday after a crash on the South Side of Chicago, according to the fire department.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. in the 12700 block of South Torrence Avenue.

Seven adults, all in critical or “grave” condition, and three kids, all in serious to critical condition, were taken to two hospitals, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Additional details haven’t been released.

This story will be updated.