CHICAGO — Two health agencies are investigating following a Salmonella outbreak at a taqueria in Avondale that has hospitalized 10 people.

As of Friday, the Chicago Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Public Health have identified 20 individuals sickened with Salmonella — 10 have been hospitalized.

The source of the outbreak is the the taqueria within the Mexican grocery store Carniceria Guanajuato, located in the 3100 block of North California.

Carniceria Guanajuato voluntarily closed the taqueria on Sept. 8.

Health officials said if anyone purchased from the prepared food section (taqueria or prepared foods in the grocery section) since Aug. 29, you may have been exposed to Salmonella.

Symptoms usually last four to seven days and most individuals recover without any treatment.

Although most infections resolve without antibiotics, older individuals or those with weakened immune systems may need medical evaluation and treatment.