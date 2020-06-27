1-year-old dies following double shooting in Englewood

CHICAGO – A 1 year-old has died following a double shooting Saturday afternoon in Englewood.

Just after 2 p.m., police responded to the area of 63rd Pkwy and Halsted on the report of a shooting.

Chicago police said a 1-year-old boy and his 22-year-old mother were shot at around 60th and Halsted while traveling southbound inside a vehicle.

They were shot while inside a red Honda Accord. The car has at least four bullet holes on the passenger side and bullets through the rear driver’s side window.

Police said the mother and the boy self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital.

“When is this gonna stop? When are we going to say enough is enough? I don’t even have the words for that family… we will catch the person who killed this kid, but it’s not going to bring the kid back,” Chief Waller said.

Police do not believe the shooting was random. At least seven shots were fired into the vehicle, Chief Waller said.

The mother suffered a graze wound to the head. Her condition is not known at this time.

A suspect is not in custody.

Last weekend, a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in Austin.

On Friday night, President Trump wrote a letter to Mayor Lightfoot and Governor Pritzker asking to help with the city’s violence.

If you have any information on the shooting, you can leave a tip at cpdtip.com.