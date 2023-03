CHICAGO — A 1-year-old boy was found dead inside a Grand Crossing apartment Monday morning, Chicago police say.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, the 1-year-old boy was pronounced dead around 6:58 a.m. in a second floor unit in the 7600 block of South Drexel Avenue.

Area Two detectives are conducting a death investigation.

No other information is available at this time.