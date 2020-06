BEACH PARK, Ill. — One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in suburban Beach Park, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Chris Covelli.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office warrants team and US Marshals were serving a murder warrant on Beach and Green Bay Road in Beach Park Tuesday when the shooting happened, Covelli said.

No other information was available. SkyCam9 is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.