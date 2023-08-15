CHICAGO — One person was seriously injured after a SUV hit a semi-truck on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday evening and burst into flames, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters said the SUV rear-ended the semi-truck sometime around 9 p.m. and that one person was pulled from the vehicle by the semi-truck driver and later taken to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

Courtesy: Chicago Fire Department

No other information is available at this time.

