1 off-duty CPD officer, 1 other person found unresponsive after carbon monoxide poisoning: police source

CHICAGO — Two people were found unresponsive on the city’s North Side after reports of carbon monoxide poisoning — and a police source said one of them was an off-duty police officer.

Chicago police said a 36-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were discovered unresponsive inside of a residence on the 3900 block of West Ainslie Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A police source said at least one of the people found in the residence was an off-duty officer.

The two were transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital in critical condition.

No further information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.