1 man dead, 2 injured after crash in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO — One man was killed and two people were critically injured after a high-speed crash late last night in East Garfield Park.

The man was speeding west in a Jeep when it hit a metal pillar on the 3100 block of West Lake Street.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women, a 19-year-old and 21-year-old, were passengers in the Jeep. The two were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported and police are still investigating the accident.