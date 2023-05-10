CHICAGO — One person was killed in a fatal crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The accident involving two vehicles happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound Dan Ryan near 95th Street.

According to Illinois State Police, one of the vehicles was rear-ended by the other. The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

All southbound lanes were closed for several hours as authorities investigated the scene. Lanes reopened to traffic around 5:30 a.m.