1 killed in crash involving Lake County sheriff’s vehicle in St. John, Indiana

ST. JOHN, Ill. — A police chase that started in Dyer, Indiana ended in a crash in nearby St. John, leaving a person dead and a Lake County sheriff’s deputy injured.

The incident involving three vehicles started around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say a white Chevy Impala struck another vehicle, then a Lake County sheriff deputies car before flipping over.

The driver of the Chevy died.

The sheriff’s deputy suffered a broken wrist. The driver of the third vehicle involved suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No further information has been provided at this time.