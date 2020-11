LANSING, Ill. — One person was killed after an apartment fire in Lansing.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Bernice Road. Fire crews rushed to the scene to ensure residents were able to escape the building

The fire department confirmed one person was killed. One person had to jump to safety, according to fire officials.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.