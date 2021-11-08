1 killed, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash on South Side

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was killed and four other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a U-Haul truck in the city’s West Englewood community area Sunday night, according to police.

Police said a U-Haul truck was traveling southbound in the 7400 block of South Ashland Avenue just after 9 p.m. when the driver of the U-Haul ran a red light and struck a Chevy Avalanche that was traveling eastbound on 74th Street.

The driver of the U-Haul, a 25-year-old man, was taken to Christ Hospital with a broken leg. A 26-year-old man who was a passenger was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second passenger, a 21-year-old woman, sustained a fractured pelvis and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The driver of the Avalanche, an adult woman, was seriously injured and taken to University of Chicago Hospital. A 37-year-old male passenger sustained a serious head injury and was taken to Christ Hospital.

Citations are possibly pending and the crash is under investigation by Area One detectives.

