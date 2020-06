ST. CHARLES, Ill. — One person was killed and three were injured after a crash in St. Charles.

The accident involving a semi truck and two other vehicles happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday at Kirk and Ohio.

One person was killed and three other were injured.

Kirk is blocked from Ohio to Production for an investigation.

ST CHARLES: Horrible crash at Kirk and Ohio involving a semi and two other vehicles.



One person died in the crash and three others were injured.



Kirk is blocked Ohio to Production for the investigation. pic.twitter.com/nByR9ssZYQ — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 2, 2020

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.