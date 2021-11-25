1 killed, 2 injured in Bronzeville house fire

CHICAGO — One person was killed and two others were injured after a fire spread through a house in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

The fire broke out at a single family around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of South Washington Park Court. Fire officials said upon arrival, they discovered a 71-year-old man in critical condition and in cardiac arrest.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man and a woman were transported in good to fair condition to the same hospital.

No other injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation.

