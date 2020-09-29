1 killed, 2 injured after shooting at apartment building in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO, In. — One man was killed and two others were injured after a shooting in East Chicago.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday at an apartment building in the 4800 block of Alexander Avenue. Gunshot detection technology alerted police to about 30 shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Another man had already been transported to the hospital by a relative.

One of the men died at the hospital. The other victims are in serious condition.

The shooting is being investigated. No one is in custody.

