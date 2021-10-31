1 killed, 1 injured in traffic crash on I-57

CHICAGO — One person was killed and another person was injured in a car crash on I-57 near 127th Street early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said troopers responded to a car crash near 127th Street on I-57 southbound just before 2:55 a.m. Sunday morning and discovered two people with injuries.

One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of I-57 remain near 127th Street remain closed for the investigation.