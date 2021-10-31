1 killed, 1 injured in traffic crash on I-57

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CHICAGO — One person was killed and another person was injured in a car crash on I-57 near 127th Street early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said troopers responded to a car crash near 127th Street on I-57 southbound just before 2:55 a.m. Sunday morning and discovered two people with injuries.

One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of I-57 remain near 127th Street remain closed for the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News