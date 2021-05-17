1 killed, 1 injured after SUV veers off road, lands in backyard in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — One person is dead and another is injured after a high-speed crash in Arlington Heights.

Emergency crews responded around 1 a.m. Monday to 602 S. Reuter for reports of a crash.

According to police, a Black Toyota 4Runner was traveling at a high-speed on Northbound Wilke Rd. from Algonquin Rd. As the vehicle reached the area of Wilke Rd. and W. Kirchoff Rd., it left the roadway and struck a utility pole, continued across Kirchoff Rd., and landed in the backyard of 602 S. Reuter.

First responders found two victims outside the vehicle.

A 29-year-old driver from Chicago was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 33-year-old passenger was transported and released from Northwest Community Hospital.

No other people were injured in the crash.

This incident is ongoing and the investigation remains active.