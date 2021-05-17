1 killed, 1 injured after SUV veers off road, lands in backyard in Arlington Heights

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — One person is dead and another is injured after a high-speed crash in Arlington Heights.

Emergency crews responded around 1 a.m. Monday to 602 S. Reuter for reports of a crash.

According to police, a Black Toyota 4Runner was traveling at a high-speed on Northbound Wilke Rd. from Algonquin Rd. As the vehicle reached the area of Wilke Rd. and W. Kirchoff Rd., it left the roadway and struck a utility pole, continued across Kirchoff Rd., and landed in the backyard of 602 S. Reuter.

First responders found two victims outside the vehicle.

A 29-year-old driver from Chicago was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 33-year-old passenger was transported and released from Northwest Community Hospital.

No other people were injured in the crash.

This incident is ongoing and the investigation remains active.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News