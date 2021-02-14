1 in critical condition, several others displaced in South Side apartment fire

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man is in critical condition and six other people are displaced after an apartment fire early Sunday morning in Chicago’s Oakland neighborhood, according to police.

Police said first responders arrived at the scene of a fire in the 3800 block of South Ellis Avenue just after 2:35 a.m. where a 30-year-old man had suffered smoke inhalation and burns to the face after a fire started in his apartment.

He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire and no other injuries were reported.