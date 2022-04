CHICAGO — One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a Ravenswood auto shop.

The fire broke out at Smashy Automotive on the 5000 block of North Clark Street around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

The fire was now out, and officials were able to evacuate the building.

The person was taken to Weiss Hospital and was stabilized.

Residents are being warned to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No further information was provided.