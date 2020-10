CHICAGO — Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting on the Edens Expressway.

Police said it happened just after midnight Monday near the Elston Ave. overpass. The driver was heading north when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire.

The driver was found dead at the scene. The person’s identity has not yet been released.

Northbound lanes of the Edens were closed as police investigated, but have reopened.

This is a developing story.