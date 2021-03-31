1 dead in crash involving IDOT truck on Bishop Ford

One person was killed and two others were injured after a crash involving an Illinois Department of Transportation truck on the Bishop Ford Expressway.

The accident happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on northbound Bishop Ford near 159th Street. Illinois State Police say an IDOT truck was stopped on the left shoulder with emergency lights activated to to assist a motorist. According to ISP, for unknown reasons a vehicle was unable to stop and struck the IDOT truck from behind.

A passenger in the vehicle died at the scene and the driver was hospitalized in serious condition. The driver of the IDOT truck was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.