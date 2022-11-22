CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department battled a deadly fire in Logan Square on Tuesday morning.

At around 5:50 a.m., CFD responded to the 1800 block of North Sawyer.

Chicago fire said one person died as a result and a firefighter suffered a minor injury after accidently falling off a ladder.

Chicago fire said the house was in “hoarder conditions” and the man who died was approximately in his 70s.

“It’s hard to do a search when the conditions are like that,” a fire chief said.

No other information is available at this time.