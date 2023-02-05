CHICAGO — One person is dead after an apartment building caught fire in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire department was dispatched to the location of 6401 South Whipple Street in response to a fire.

According to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department, there was one causality and the fire seemed to erupt from faulty smoke and CO detectors.

The fire department and public educators will be handing out smoke detectors and fire safety literature on the block Sunday at 10 a.m.

They remind the public to check smoke detectors to ensure proper functionality.

The person who died in the fire has not been identified by the medical examiner’s office as of yet. WGN is following this incident.