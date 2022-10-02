CHICAGO — A man was found dead after the Chicago Fire Department was called to a house fire on reports there was a person trapped in the home Sunday evening.
Firefighters arrived in the 1100 block of East 90th Street around 7:25 p.m. to find a house on fire. One man was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital after being found dead on arrival by fire teams.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The Chicago Office of Fire Investigation is looking into the fire.
No other information is available at this time.