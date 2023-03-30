CHICAGO — A man was killed and four other people were injured after a high-speed crash involving four cars Wednesday night on Chicago’s South Side.

The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. near West 83rd Street and West Columbus Avenue.

According to the police, a Nissan was traveling northbound on Columbus Avenue and struck a Mazda head on in the intersection of 83rd Street. The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Two men in the Mazda were taken to the hospital in critical condition, where one of them was pronounced dead, according to police.

A third vehicle, an SUV, rear ended the Nissan. There were two women in the SUV who were taken to the hospital in fair condition, police said.

A fourth car then struck the vehicles at the intersection. The driver of that car was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police are investigating.