1 dead, 4 injured after Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO – Detectives are investigating after five people were shot early Sunday in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Just before 12:45 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue on the report of multiple persons shots.

Five men were standing on the street when several males fired shots after a verbal and physical altercation. A 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were transported in critical condition. A 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were also hospitalized in stable condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.

If you know any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.