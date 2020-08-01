1 dead, 4 injured after Austin shooting

CHICAGO — One man was killed and four others were injured in an overnight shooting on Chicago’s West Side.

The incident started around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North LaPorte Avenue in the city’s Austin neighborhood. Police said five people were at a backyard party when someone started shooting into the yard.

Officers in the area heard the gunshots and detained two men who were fleeing the scene.

A weapon was recovered, and two suspects are being questioned.

The four who survived are recovering at local hospitals and in good condition.