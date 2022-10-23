CHICAGO — One person is dead and three more were injured after a car crashed into a CTA bus stop late Sunday morning in the Eden Green neighborhood.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday when a car travelling north in the 7900 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when it hit a bus stop in the same location.

Police said a 57-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene, with 2 women and another man taken to the University of Chicago Hospital with unknown injuries and conditions. The two women are 64 and 23 years old, while the man’s age is currently unknown at this time as well.

One offender was taken into custody after the crash with charges pending, according to police.

No further information was made available as CPD continues to investigate the incident.