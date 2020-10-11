1 dead, 3 seriously injured in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a man was killed and three others were seriously injured following a shooting Saturday night in West Garfield Park.

Just after 6:45 p.m., four people were inside a vehicle when they were struck by gunfire. Police said the victims drove the vehicle to the 500 block of South Pulaski, where they struck a Chicago Fire Department vehicle.

Police said a 21-year-old man was struck in the back and forearm and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai. A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were struck in the back and transported to Stroger in serious condition.

A 34-year-old man was struck multiple times to the body and was transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

“You know, innocent people just getting killed for no reason,” witness Deshon Griffin said.

There are no reported injuries to any occupants of the Chicago fire vehicle.

No offenders are in custody as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.