CHICAGO — A driver died Saturday after police say a car was spotted speeding down the road before crashing head-on with an oncoming vehicle in Humboldt Park.

According to officers, the driver involved had hit one other vehicle and drove into an oncoming lane before the deadly crash.

Police say it happened just after 4:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Kedzie Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Before the crash, officers in the area spotted a vehicle with three people inside speeding down the road. Police say the driver first hit a minivan and continued driving down the road before they drove into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another car.

Police say the driver and the passenger who were in the car that were hit were both taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.

According to police, the driver of the car that had allegedly driven into oncoming traffic was badly injured in the crash. He was taken to a local hospital where police say he was later pronounced deceased.

A woman who was inside the car that veered into oncoming traffic was injured and taken to the hospital, but police say she left before officers were able to speak with her about the crash. Police say a third person, an unidentified man, was also in the car but left the scene before being questioned by police.

Officers have not yet identified anyone involved in the crash and say an investigation into the crashes is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.