1 dead, 3 injured after Avalon Park shootout

CHICAGO — A man was killed and three others were wounded following a shootout Monday night in Avalon Park.

Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 8400 block of South Cregier on the report of shots fired.

After an investigation, police believe two men were headed northbound on Cregier in a Red Nissan Altima when two 18-year-old men fired shots on foot.

One of the men, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the neck and later died. The other victim, a 30-year-old man was shot and transported in good condition. Police said that man had a valid conceal carry license and returned fire at the 18- year olds.

One of the men was shot in the right thigh and transported to the University of Chicago and the other was shot in the left forearm and transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

The 18-year-olds are being questioned by police.