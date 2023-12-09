CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed and two other men was wounded early Saturday in a shooting on Chicago’s West Side.

Police said the two men were in a car near Hamlin Avenue and North Avenue around 1:20 a.m. and began shooting at another man on the street.

That man, who police say is 31-years-old and a concealed carry license holder, returned fire.

One of the men in the car was struck in the chest and died, according to police.

The second man in the car was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital in fair condition.

The man on the street was shot in his upper body and was taken to the hospital in fair condition, police said.

There is no word on charges at this time.