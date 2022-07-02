CHICAGO — Three people were shot, one fatally, in Chinatown early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said they responded to shots fired on the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 2:15 a.m. and found a 24-year-old woman with gunshot wounds on her torso. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 42-year-old woman was shot in the hand and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 38-year-old man, who police said was one of the offenders who fired shots, sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was taken to Northwestern Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the 38-year-old and another man, who fled the scene, were exchanging gunfire. No further details surrounding the shooting were available.

Area One detectives are investigating and are searching for the second man involved in the shooting.