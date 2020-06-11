1 dead, 2 injured in Lawndale shooting

CHICAGO — A man is dead, and two others were wounded in a shooting in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South Trumbull.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired and found three men injured in the street.

A 27-year-old man, who was shot in the head, back and leg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower backside and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

