1 dead, 2 injured in Lawndale shooting

CHICAGO — A man is dead, and two others were wounded in a shooting in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood.
It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South Trumbull.
Police said they responded to a call of shots fired and found three men injured in the street.
A 27-year-old man, who was shot in the head, back and leg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
A 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower backside and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.