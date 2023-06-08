CHICAGO — One person is dead and two others are injured after a rollover crash Thursday evening on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near 115th Street.

Illinois State Police said a driver struck a semi-truck parked on the shoulder.

The car then flipped over and the driver was thrown from the car, state police said.

Another car was also struck during the crash.

Two people inside of the car that was struck were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injures, state police said.