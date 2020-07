CHICAGO — One man is dead and another is wounded after a shooting on Chicago’s West Side.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of west Congress Parkway in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

Police said the two men were standing on the sidewalk when someone fired shots at them.

One man was shot in the chest and the other in the hand.

No one is in custody.

Police are still investigating.