CHICAGO — A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting at a business on the city’s South Side.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to a business in the 4800 block of South Ashland Avenue, in New City, just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday following reports of a domestic disturbance.

Police say that after officers arrived on the scene, a 31-year-old man pulled out a gun and opened fire on a 33-year-old woman.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to her head and chest and was taken to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Officers say they secured the scene and were able to take the man into custody.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting or if it unfolded inside the business, but SkyCam9 was over the scene when emergency crews could be seen wheeling the victim out of the business and into an ambulance.

According to police, a gun was later recovered at the scene and charges are pending against the offender.

Authorities have not yet identified anyone involved in the shooting.