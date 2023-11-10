CHICAGO — A fire that broke out at a home on the city’s Southwest Side left one person dead and another hospitalized on Friday evening, according to Chicago fire officials.

Officials from the Chicago Fire Department confirmed that one person died after the blaze broke out in the 3200 block of West 38th Place in Brighton Park.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition for smoke inhalation.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the fire and authorities have not yet identified anyone involved.