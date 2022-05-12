CHICAGO — An 18-year-old was charged after large groups of people crowded the streets of downtown and Lincoln Park.

A mob of people, who police described as “youths,” gathered at the Shell station at North Avenue and LaSalle Drive around 9 p.m. Wednesday after being dispersed from North Avenue Beach by police.

Officers monitored the crowd as it moved west. Some of those in the crowd surrounded a white car and video shows one person climbing on top of it.

Termaine Patterson, 18, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor misconduct in the incident.

Police said he was arrested around 11:25 p.m. on the 1700 block of North Clark Street and was part of the large group officers told to disperse.

Patterson ignored commands and tried to cause bodily harm to several people, police said.

He was arrested and charged. He is due in court in June.

Police said there were no other arrests. No one was injured.