1 adult dead, 3 children critical after Dan Ryan crash

CHICAGO – An adult died and three children are in critical condition following a crash on the Dan Ryan early Sunday.

Just before 12:45 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 47th Street on the report of a crash.

Chicago fire said one adult was pronounced dead at the scene, three children were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition and four other adults were transported in fair condition.

Multiple vehicles were reportedly involved.

Illinois State Police are handling the investigation.

