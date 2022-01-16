1 adult, 2 children injured in West Side fire

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — A house fire on the city’s West Side Sunday morning caused three injuries and numerous displacements, according to fire officials.

The fire caused a 2-11 Mayday alarm shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday morning in the 3600 block of West Lexington Street.

All residents were accounted for, with a woman in her 60s being transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. Two children were also transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 9 a.m., fire officials said.

There is currently no further information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News