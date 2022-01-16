1 adult, 2 children injured in West Side fire

CHICAGO — A house fire on the city’s West Side Sunday morning caused three injuries and numerous displacements, according to fire officials.

The fire caused a 2-11 Mayday alarm shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday morning in the 3600 block of West Lexington Street.

All residents were accounted for, with a woman in her 60s being transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. Two children were also transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 9 a.m., fire officials said.

There is currently no further information.