LIVE: Chicago Marathon: What you need to know ahead of Sunday’s race

CHICAGO — The Chicago Marathon is back!

After a year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, runners will once again fill the streets of Chicago on Sunday.

Event organizers worked closely with city leaders to come up with safety measures, including asking participants for proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results.

The race steps off in Grant Park 7:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to be at their starting corral at 5:30 a.m.

Full information at Bank of America Chicago Marathon website

Several street closures are already in place downtown and many more expected over the weekend. Full list and information here (pdf) Organizers have also made this list available for ways for drivers to navigate the closures.

Any residents who live and/or park on any of the impacted streets along the marathon route will need to move their vehicle to another location by Saturday. Towing will begin Sunday at 1 a.m.

Tom Skilling says Sunday will be unseasonably warm with a race start time temp in the 60s

