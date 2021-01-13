Chicago man federally charged in Capitol siege

A supporter of US President Donald Trump leaves a note in the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO — WGN News has learned the FBI executed a search warrant at the Chicago home of a man wanted in connection with the siege of the United States Capitol last week.

Kevin Lyons is accused of illegally entering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during last week’s demonstration that turned violent.

He was charged in federal court on Wednesday afternoon.

His social media posts show he was a Trump supporter who talked of previously “taking the fight to Antifa.”

Other posts showed the man also visited Kenosha, WI in the days after rioting broke out in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.