Chicago man killed in quadruple shooting at Hammond-area park

HAMMOND, Ind. — A popular Hammond-area day festival will no longer be held after a Chicago man was one of two people killed in a quadruple shooting late Saturday night.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Larry Brown Jr., 20, of Chicago, and Blake Blakemore, 26, of Gary, died after an incident in the 5900 block of Wallace Road inside Memorial Park. Two other people were reportedly in stable condition.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m.

According to a woman who lives nearby, the park was jam-packed with people when gunfire erupted.

As a result, the newspaper reports Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. has vowed never to approve the Hammond Day Festival. A shooting in 2019 also caused an abrupt halt to the celebration.

McDermott and city officials approved the Hammond Day Festival this year but warned organizers their group was too big and unorganized to hold such a large event.