Chicago man charged with sex trafficking 15-year-old girl from Wisconsin

CHICAGO — A Chicago man is facing federal charges for allegedly sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl from Chicago.

William McBeth, 35, also known as “Tony,” was charged with sex trafficking of a minor and transporting the victim from Wisconsin to Illinois for the purpose of prostitution.

The girl was 15 at the time in Dec. 15 when McBeth allegedly enticed her to engage in commercial sex acts in the Chicago area, according to court documents.

Authorities believe McBeth transported the girl around the area to engage in prostitution.

If you believe you are a victim of sexual exploitation, you are encouraged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by logging on to www.missingkids.com or by calling 1-800-843-5678.