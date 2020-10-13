Chicago man charged with murder after Waukegan shooting

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A Chicago man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder charges after a shooting in Waukegan.

Sheldon Brown, 33, was charged with first degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 38-year-old Dwayne Young, and is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $3 million bond.

A witness said he heard seven to eight gunshots just before midnight on Friday near his home at 8t and Jackson streets.

Waukegan police said they received a call of shots fired. While en route to the scene, officers were told there was a person laying down on the street.

Surveillance video from a nearby grocery store shows Young’s white SUV rolling slowly through the intersection after he had been shot, then pulling to a stop along the sidewalk. A minute later, someone pulls over behind him just before police arrive.



“With the help of area witnesses the residents of 8th and Lincoln, officers were able to gain a good amount of info on the suspect for this case,” Police Commander Edgar Navarro said.



Brown, who is from Chicago, was arrested Saturday. Police said they recovered a .40 caliber handgun they believe he used in the incident. Detectives believe Young accidentally rear ended Brown’s maroon sedan, and that Brown got out and fatally shot the man.



There is a growing memorial near the scene, as both police and residents reflect on this extreme case of road rage.



“I tell you it’s very hard for me to understand. I’ve been here for over 22 years this is the first type of incident like this I’ve experienced,” Navarro said.



Brown is due in bond court Wednesday.