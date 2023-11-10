CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against a Chicago man accused of fatally shooting a man on the South Side, police say.

According to Chicago police, 25-year-old Quntin Buchanan is facing three felony counts, including first-degree murder, for his alleged role in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man on Tuesday.

The Cook County Medical Examiners Office later identified the victim as Jeremiah Pruckler.

Chicago police say the deadly shooting happened on the 2900 block of South State Street in the city’s Douglas neighborhood at around 7 p.m.

Police say Buchanan, a Near South Side resident, was arrested less than three hours after the shooting in the 200 block of West 95th Street.

Buchanan appeared in court on Thursday for a detention hearing.

