NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A Chicago man has been charged with burglary stemming from an alleged incident in Naperville last year.

Moris Polis, 60, allegedly entered a residence in the 3600 block of Grassmere Road on October 9 and committed a theft.

He has been charged with felony burglary as a result of an ongoing Naperville police investigation.

Polis is currently being held on a $100,000 bond at the Will County Jail.

Anyone with additional information about this burglary or other crimes committed in Naperville is encouraged to call the department at 630-420-6666.