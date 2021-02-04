Chicago man accused of trying to solicit sex from officer posing as 15-year-old girl online

A Chicago man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after allegally trying to solicit an undercover detective who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Juan Heredia, of the 5000 block of Richmond Avenue, was arrested Wednesday by Cook County Sheriff’s deputies, after he allegelly traveled to meet the person who he believed was a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Heredia first allegedly contacted the undercover officer who was posing as a teenage girl on the messaging app on Jan 29. The undercover officer informed Heredia that the person he was communicating with was 15, but Heredia allegedly continued to send sexually explicit messages.

Heredia then arranged to meet the individual to engage in sexual activity, according to the investigation.

He was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, grooming, indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor.

Bail was set at $50,000.